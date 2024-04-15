Edinburgh police arrest man, 61, after ‘hit and run’ sees 63-year-old woman rushed to hospital

Arrest made after incident on Muirhouse Parkway in Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after an alleged hit and run in Edinburgh which left a woman in hospital.

Police and paramedics rushed to Muirhouse Parkway at around 4.10pm on Sunday, April 14 after reports of an incident involving a 63-year-old female pedestrian. The woman is believed to have struck by a car which then left the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Edinburgh police locked down Muirhouse Parkway in Granton on Sunday afternoon after a suspected hit and run. Photo: Google Street ViewEdinburgh police locked down Muirhouse Parkway in Granton on Sunday afternoon after a suspected hit and run. Photo: Google Street View
Edinburgh police locked down Muirhouse Parkway in Granton on Sunday afternoon after a suspected hit and run. Photo: Google Street View

Police said a 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

It comes after a video posted on social media appeared to show the shocking moment when the victim was hit by the car before being run over for a second time. The vehicle is then seen racing away.

The road was closed for several hours and diversions were in place. Police and forensics were spotted combing the area for evidence on Sunday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood that officers later found the vehicle involved in the incident on the outskirts of the city.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Sunday, 14 April, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a 63-year-old female pedestrian and a car on Muirhouse Parkway, Edinburgh. The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The car left the scene before officers arrived. A 61-year-old man was later traced and arrested. Enquiries are ongoing."