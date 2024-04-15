Edinburgh police arrest man, 61, after ‘hit and run’ sees 63-year-old woman rushed to hospital
A man has been arrested after an alleged hit and run in Edinburgh which left a woman in hospital.
Police and paramedics rushed to Muirhouse Parkway at around 4.10pm on Sunday, April 14 after reports of an incident involving a 63-year-old female pedestrian. The woman is believed to have struck by a car which then left the scene.
She was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Her condition is unknown.
Police said a 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.
It comes after a video posted on social media appeared to show the shocking moment when the victim was hit by the car before being run over for a second time. The vehicle is then seen racing away.
The road was closed for several hours and diversions were in place. Police and forensics were spotted combing the area for evidence on Sunday evening.
It is understood that officers later found the vehicle involved in the incident on the outskirts of the city.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Sunday, 14 April, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a 63-year-old female pedestrian and a car on Muirhouse Parkway, Edinburgh. The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
“The car left the scene before officers arrived. A 61-year-old man was later traced and arrested. Enquiries are ongoing."