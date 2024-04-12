Edinburgh crime: Drugs worth £38,000 seized and man arrested following raids at Stenhouse and Wester Hailes

A significant amount of cash was also recovered
By Neil Johnstone
Published 12th Apr 2024, 18:29 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 18:37 BST
Police in Edinburgh have seized a significant quantity of drugs following raids across three addresses in Stenhouse and Wester Hailes.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery and police enquiries remain ongoing. The drugs bust comes after police received information from the public which led to the force executing warrants at three addresses today (April 12).

Drugs worth £38,000 and a significant amount of cash were recovered during the police operation in Edinburgh and West LothianDrugs worth £38,000 and a significant amount of cash were recovered during the police operation in Edinburgh and West Lothian
Officers say the drugs have an estimated value of around £38,000. A significant amount of cash and other valuable items were recovered during the operation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their support.”

