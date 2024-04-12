Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Edinburgh have seized a significant quantity of drugs following raids across three addresses in Stenhouse and Wester Hailes.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery and police enquiries remain ongoing. The drugs bust comes after police received information from the public which led to the force executing warrants at three addresses today (April 12).

Drugs worth £38,000 and a significant amount of cash were recovered during the police operation in Edinburgh and West Lothian

Officers say the drugs have an estimated value of around £38,000. A significant amount of cash and other valuable items were recovered during the operation.