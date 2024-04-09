Edinburgh police operation leads to 25 people charged and drugs worth £55,000 seized in north of the city
Police in Edinburgh seized a significant quantity of drugs in the North East of the city last month following the launch of Operation Elate.
The initiative, which officers initiated in the Leith area last month, aims to tackle drug related crime and support vulnerable people in communities, and saw 25 people arrested and charged for drugs related offences in March.
Police say the move comes after public concerns over drug related harm in the Leith area - with Operation Elate leading to the seizure of drugs with a street value in excess of £55,000 last month.
Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said: “Thanks to the continued support from our communities, we have taken positive action in Leith to disrupt those who are involved in the supply of drugs on our streets and safeguard those who are vulnerable.
"Removing illegal drugs and targeting criminals who seek to profit from other people’s misery continues to be a priority for Edinburgh Division and Police Scotland. Operation Elate and wider officers across Edinburgh remain committed to tackling and reducing drug related crime, and we will continue to work to ensure offenders are dealt with robustly.”
Chief Inspector Dougal added: “As ever, we are grateful for the support of the public and we would urge anyone with any information in relation to drugs in their communities to contact 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
Operation Elate involves police working with partners to support vulnerable individuals through effective intervention and outreach. If you or anyone you know are affected by drug related harm, you can get support and assistance by calling Alcohol & Drugs Action on 0333 3 448 355.
The North East Support Team, made up of Special Police Constables alongside Road Policing colleagues, focused on drug related criminality on the road, including drink and drug driving.
This resulted in the seizure of seven vehicles and numerous charges for road traffic offences. There were 19 additional arrests relating to offensive weapons, crimes of dishonesty and outstanding warrants.