Edinburgh man found dead in flat at high-rise tower block as police rush to the scene

A man has been found dead in a property in Edinburgh.

Police were called to Greendykes Road in the Niddrie/Craigmillar area of the city on Monday where they discovered the body inside a flat at a high-rise tower block.

Officers said there appear to be no suspicious circumstances.

Police were called to Greendykes Road in Edinburgh on Monday where they discovered a body. Photo: Google

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday the body of a man was found within a property on Greendykes Road, Edinburgh.