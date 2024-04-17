Edinburgh man found dead in flat at high-rise tower block as police rush to the scene
A man has been found dead in a property in Edinburgh.
Police were called to Greendykes Road in the Niddrie/Craigmillar area of the city on Monday where they discovered the body inside a flat at a high-rise tower block.
Officers said there appear to be no suspicious circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday the body of a man was found within a property on Greendykes Road, Edinburgh.
“There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”