Detectives quiz motorists and pedestrians near flats where shots were fired twice in one day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating shots being fired at an Edinburgh block of flats have revisited the scene two weeks on.

Officers were called to a report of shots being fired at a block of flats on Greendykes Road on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at around 10.15am. Enquiries established that shots had also been fired towards the same building at about 4.30am the same morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no injuries during either incident, but windows were damaged, and the police are treating it as a targeted attack. Police said at the time they believed a man and a pillion passenger were seen on an electric motorbike in the area around the times of both incidents. After the second round of shots, they were seen to flee in the direction of Craigmillar Castle Avenue.

Gunshots were fired at a block of flats in Greendykes Road twice in the same day.

On Thursday, November 16, officers from Gayfield CID returned to the area as part of the their investigation. Detectives spoke to a number of motorists and pedestrians in an attempt to jog their memories and gain additional information that could help trace two people on bicycles in the area around the time of both incidents.Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat of Police Scotland said: “The response from the public has been encouraging and information gained yesterday, and over the last two weeks, will no doubt assist in our enquiry to identify the suspects.

"I am again appealing to anyone who has any information which may assist us and who hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch. Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be relevant.”