A man has been jailed for six years for serious sexual offences including sexual abuse and rape.

Duncan Brown, 37, was sentenced today (Wednesday, April 17) at the High Court in Edinburgh for the crimes which took place in East Lothian between 2010 and 2020.

Duncan Brown, 37, was sentenced to six years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh for serious sexual offences over a 10-year period

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Wood said: “The actions of Brown were disgraceful and he has now been made to face the consequences of his despicable actions. I hope today’s sentence provides his victims with some form of justice and allows the women to continue to move forward. “Police Scotland thoroughly investigates all reports of sexual crimes and, with the support of our partners, will support those who come forward throughout the process.”