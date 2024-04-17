East Lothian crime: man sentenced to six years in prison for serious sexual offences over 10-year period
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been jailed for six years for serious sexual offences including sexual abuse and rape.
Duncan Brown, 37, was sentenced today (Wednesday, April 17) at the High Court in Edinburgh for the crimes which took place in East Lothian between 2010 and 2020.
Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Wood said: “The actions of Brown were disgraceful and he has now been made to face the consequences of his despicable actions. I hope today’s sentence provides his victims with some form of justice and allows the women to continue to move forward. “Police Scotland thoroughly investigates all reports of sexual crimes and, with the support of our partners, will support those who come forward throughout the process.”
Detective Chief Inspector Wood added: “I’d encourage anyone who has been the victim of domestic abuse and or a sexual crime, regardless of when it happened, to report it to us in the confidence we will do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”