East Lothian crime: Enquiries ongoing after man seen putting dead duck in his bag near Haddington beauty spot

Police received reports that a duck was killed near Nungate Bridge last month
Police in East Lothian have launched an investigation after receiving reports of a duck being killed in Haddington last month.

The incident happened in the Nungate Bridge area of Haddington on Monday, March 18 at around 10.30am. Police say a man was seen in the area following the incident where he is reported to have put the deceased animal in a plastic bag and then into a rucksack before walking off in the general direction of Church Street.

The suspect is described as white, with a large build and thought to be in his late 50s. The man had greying hair with a beard.

Officers are now appealing for information as their enquiries continue. Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1819 of 18/03/2024.

