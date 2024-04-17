East Lothian crime: Enquiries ongoing after man seen putting dead duck in his bag near Haddington beauty spot
Police in East Lothian have launched an investigation after receiving reports of a duck being killed in Haddington last month.
The incident happened in the Nungate Bridge area of Haddington on Monday, March 18 at around 10.30am. Police say a man was seen in the area following the incident where he is reported to have put the deceased animal in a plastic bag and then into a rucksack before walking off in the general direction of Church Street.
The suspect is described as white, with a large build and thought to be in his late 50s. The man had greying hair with a beard.
Officers are now appealing for information as their enquiries continue. Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1819 of 18/03/2024.