Woman hit by lorry on busy Edinburgh road during rush hour - police urge drivers to avoid the area
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has been struck by a lorry this morning on a busy road in the Craigleith area of Edinburgh.
Police were called to South Groathill Avenue at around 7.10am today (April 17) following reports of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian. Road closures were put in place following the incident but it is understood normal traffic has resumed. One woman has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0707 hours today to attend an incident on Queensferry Road in Edinburgh. We dispatched one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene. We transported one female patient to New Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”
A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “South Groathill Avenue is closed at the junction with Queensferry Road South following a report of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian around 7.10am on Wednesday, 17 April, 2024. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”
At around 9.40am Edinburgh Travel News reported South Groathill Avenue has reopened adding that ‘citybound queues on Queensferry Road are largely clear now.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.