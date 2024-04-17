Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been struck by a lorry this morning on a busy road in the Craigleith area of Edinburgh.

Police were called to South Groathill Avenue at around 7.10am today (April 17) following reports of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian. Road closures were put in place following the incident but it is understood normal traffic has resumed. One woman has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pedestrian was stuck by a lorry in Edinburgh this morning on South Groathill Avenue near Queensferry Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0707 hours today to attend an incident on Queensferry Road in Edinburgh. We dispatched one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene. We transported one female patient to New Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “South Groathill Avenue is closed at the junction with Queensferry Road South following a report of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian around 7.10am on Wednesday, 17 April, 2024. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”