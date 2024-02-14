Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burger King will celebrate the launch of its latest Edinburgh branch by giving away 1,000 free burgers to customers.

The new restaurant and drive-thru at Craigleith Retail Park opens its doors on Monday, February 19. To mark the occasion, the restaurant is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers, Royales or their plant-based equivalents to lucky locals for one day only. Limited-edition Burger King UK tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening, including a leaflet with exclusive offers available on the Burger King app – but guests will have to be quick as there are only 100 available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Burger King restaurant and drive-thru at Craigleith Retail Park in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get in on a bite of the action, guests simply need to order a Whopper or Chicken Royale at the front counter or via the drive thru to get their burger totally free. What’s more, whoever enters the restaurant and claims the 100th free burger will bag a year’s supply of Burger King treats at the new restaurant.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Edinburgh love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home of the Whopper is their home.”