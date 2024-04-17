Edinburgh crime: ‘Dangerous individual’ jailed for series of sexual assaults over a 15-year period
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to nine years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh for a series of sexual offences over a 15-year period.
Bernard Callaghan, who was described as a ‘dangerous individual’ was found guilty of sexually assaulting and targeting three women across Fife, Edinburgh and East Lothian between 2007 and 2022.
Callaghan was found guilty on March 4 and returned to the High Court today (April 17) for sentencing.
Detective Sergeant Craig Donnelly from Police Scotland’s Public Protection Unit said: “Bernard Callaghan is a very dangerous individual who is now being held accountable for his despicable behaviour towards the three victims.
“Their experiences will undoubtedly have left a lasting impact however I hope that today’s outcome provides them with some degree of closure and helps them to move on with their lives. Police Scotland takes all reports of sexual abuse extremely seriously and we will work with victims to thoroughly investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.”
Detective Sergeant Donnelly added: “We would encourage anyone who has, or is experiencing this type of crime, to have the confidence to come forward and make a report to Police Scotland on 101. There is no time limit on reporting and no matter when the abuse occurred you will be listened to, you will be supported and together we will bring the perpetrator to justice.”