4 . Banned from playparks

An Edinburgh man who was caught with a shocking haul of child abuse images has avoided a jail sentence - but has been banned from attending at children’s play parks. Martin Millar, 66, claimed he posed no actual threat to children when police raided his home in connection with him downloading the vile images due to him being impotent. During the raid last April, Millar was found to have more than 75,000 images and videos stored on computer devices depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as two-years-old. Millar, of Davidson Mains, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to possessing the sick material when he appeared the capital’s sheriff court last month and he returned to the dock for sentencing on March 15. Sheriff Alistair Noble acknowledged the majority of the images were rated as Category C and that Millar had been of “previous good character”. The sheriff said: “I am satisfied that this is a case where custody is not necessary.” Millar was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and under the supervision of the social work department for three years. He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order where he will have to wear an electronic tag and stay within his home between 9pm and 7am for the next 12 months. The sheriff also imposed a conduct requirement where Millar is banned from attending at any children’s play parks and swing parks and cannot have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16. He will also have to allow any internet accessing devices to be inspected on request. Photo: Alexander Lawrie