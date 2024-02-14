West Lothian crime: Kyle Sievewright jailed for six years for sexual offences against two women
A man has been jailed for six years for sexual offences against two women in the West Lothian area.
Kyle Sievewright, 20, was found guilty of eight offences, including rape, committed between 2019 and 2022 at the High Court in Livingston on Wednesday, January 17. He was sentenced today (February 14) at the High Court in Edinburgh to six years in prison and a further three years extended sentence.
Detective Constable David Bryce said: “Kyle Sievewright subjected the females to violent, sexual attacks over a period of time. He’s been found guilty of these despicable crimes and now faces the consequences. I hope today’s sentencing brings some form of justice to these females as they continue to move forward."
Detective Constable Bryce added: "Police Scotland is committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual crimes to justice, regardless of when it happened. I would urge anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime to contact us. We will always investigate thoroughly and you will receive support from police and partner agencies.”
Anyone who wishes to report a crime can contact police by calling 101 or call Crimestoppers, where anonymity can be obtained, on 0800 555 111.