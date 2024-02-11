Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed Police swooped on an Edinburgh street after a woman was assaulted at a Lidl supermarket on Sunday.

Multiple units of armed response officers rushed to the scene on Dalry Road just before 3pm, after reports of a man assaulting a woman. The woman didn’t require hospital treatment. Cops have now launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Eye witnesses told the Evening News there was ‘at least a dozen' Police vehicles and several teams of armed units on surrounding streets.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Sunday, 11 February, 2024, police were called to a report of a man assaulting a woman in the Dalry Road area of Edinburgh.

“Officer attended and subsequently traced the woman who did not require hospital treatment. Enquiries are ongoing in the surrounding area to trace the person responsible.”