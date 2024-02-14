West Lothian crime: 30-year-old man remains in hospital after serious assault outside Uphall pub
A 30-year-old man who was seriously assaulted outside a West Lothian pub at the weekend remains in hospital.
The man was involved in an altercation with a group of four men outside a bar in West Main Street, Uphall at around 1.15am on Sunday, February 11. Two men from the group assaulted the man and he was later taken to hospital where he remains.
Police officers are now urging members of the public who witnessed the assault to come forward. As part of their investigation, officers are checking CCTV images for any additional information about the group of men.
Detective Constable Matthew Morran said: “This incident happened outside a pub and I am sure it will have been witnessed by members of the public. I am asking them to contact us with any information. I would also ask motorists with dash cams to check their footage as there may be images which could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0765 of 11 February 2024.