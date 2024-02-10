Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged after a patient from an Edinburgh hospital was ‘stabbed’ on a ward.

Emergency services were called to the Royal Edinburgh Hospital in Morningside on Friday, 9 February following reports of a serious assault. It's understood a man was attacked by another patient.

A 30-year-old man received treatment before being transported to the Royal Infirmary after the incident on Tipperlinn Road, Police said.

The assault took place at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital on Friday 9, February. Photo: Richard Webb

Sources told the Evening News a patient at the ritson clinic was ‘stabbed badly’ after telling another patient they needed to take their medication.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 6.25pm on Friday, 9 February, 2024 officers were called to reports of a serious assault at Tipperlinn Road, Edinburgh. A 30-year-old man received treatment at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital."

"A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sherriff Court on Monday, 12 February, 2024."