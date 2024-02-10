Elizabeth Bell, 11, died after she was hit by a bin lorry on her way to school

Tributes have poured in for an 11-year-old who died after being hit by a bin lorry on her way to school.

Elizabeth Bell died on Wednesday at the Royal Hospital for Children a week after she was struck by the vehicle in the Scottish Borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Elizabeth's primary school has paid tribute to her, describing the schoolgirl as a 'bright, friendly and caring soul'.

Gordon and Earlston Primary Schools, where the youngster attended, have set up a GoFundMe page for Elizabeth to give her 'the best possible send-off'.

The fundraiser launched on Friday and topped £6000 within 24 hours, smashing the £1000 target.

A statement on the page reads: 'Following the tragic loss of our lovely Elizabeth, our school communities are keen to support her family in giving her the best possible send off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Elizabeth was a bright, friendly, kind and caring soul who was a valued member of Gordon and Earlston Primary Schools and will be dearly missed.'

Kevin Wilson, headteacher of the school, posted in a tribute on Facebook: 'Following the tragic news regarding Elizabeth, we have received lots of messages of support and condolences for the parents.

'The suggestion made this week was for there to be a GoFundMe page created to support Elizabeth’s parents during this challenging time so that they can give her the best possible send off.

'On behalf of both our school communities, we have included a link below should anyone wish to offer some financial assistance. Please feel free to share this far and wide.'

The collision happened just after 8am on the A6105 near East Gordon.