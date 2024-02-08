Schoolgirl, 11, dies in Edinburgh hospital one week after being hit by bin lorry

Elizabeth Bell, an 11-year-old school girl, has died in an Edinburgh hospital after being hit by a bin lorry.

An 11-year-old school girl has died in an Edinburgh hospital after being knocked down by a bin lorry.

Elizabeth Bell was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Wednesday, January 31, after being struck on the A6105 near East Gordon just after 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her condition at the time was described as ‘critical’, and sadly she died on Wednesday, 7 February, 2024.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened near a junction with an unclassified local road.

Sergeant Dom Doyle said: “Our thoughts are with Elizabeth’s family and they have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

The 11-year-old was from East Gordon.