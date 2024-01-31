Schoolgirl, 11, in critical condition in Edinburgh hospital after being struck by vehicle
and live on Freeview channel 276
An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition in an Edinburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Scottish Borders.
She was aiairlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children on Wednesday morning (January 31) following a crash on a road off the A6105 in Gordon.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, according to police, who are now appealing for information.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05am on Wednesday, 31 January, 2024, we received a report of a road traffic collision involving a bin lorry and a pedestrian on the B6105 near a junction with an unclassified local road.“Emergency services attended and an 11-year-old girl, the pedestrian, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh. Her condition has been described as critical. The occupants of the bin lorry were uninjured.”
Inspector Ross Drummond said: “Our enquiries into this collision are ongoing and we are keen to speak to the drivers of other vehicles which were traveling on the B6105 at the time.“We would also ask anyone who may have dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision happening to contact police.”Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0574 of 31 January, 2024.