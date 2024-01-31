Schoolgirl, 11, in critical condition in Edinburgh hospital after being struck by vehicle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition in an Edinburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Scottish Borders.

She was aiairlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children on Wednesday morning (January 31) following a crash on a road off the A6105 in Gordon.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, according to police, who are now appealing for information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05am on Wednesday, 31 January, 2024, we received a report of a road traffic collision involving a bin lorry and a pedestrian on the B6105 near a junction with an unclassified local road.“Emergency services attended and an 11-year-old girl, the pedestrian, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh. Her condition has been described as critical. The occupants of the bin lorry were uninjured.”