West Lothian crime: Male driver ‘tests positive for cocaine’ after speeding past traffic cops
A West Lothian driver was allegedly caught with cocaine in his system after speeding past roadside police officers.
After stopping the male driver near Blackburn in the early hours of Wednesday, January 31, officers carried out a drug wipe test. The driver is said to have tested positive for having cocaine in this system. He also had a blood sample taken and face disqualification.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Road Policing Scotland said: “We stopped this driver near Blackburn after travelling in excess of the speed limit in front of two marked police bikes. The male driver was subject to a DrugWipe and tested positive for cocaine. Driver arrested, blood sample taken and now faces disqualification if over limit."