A West Lothian driver was allegedly caught with cocaine in his system after speeding past roadside police officers.

After stopping the male driver near Blackburn in the early hours of Wednesday, January 31, officers carried out a drug wipe test. The driver is said to have tested positive for having cocaine in this system. He also had a blood sample taken and face disqualification.

