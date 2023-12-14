Officers pulled over vehicle in Edinburgh after call from concerned member of the public

A driver in Edinburgh has been arrested after allegedly testing positive in a roadside drug test.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the Currie area of the Capital on Wednesday afternoon and they received a call from a concerned member of the public.

After stopping the driver, officers carried out a drug wipe test and the driver is said to have tested positive for having cannabis in their system.

The driver will be reported depending on the results from the blood sample.