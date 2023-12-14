Edinburgh crime: Driver 'tested positive for drugs' after police received tip off from member of the public
A driver in Edinburgh has been arrested after allegedly testing positive in a roadside drug test.
Police pulled over a vehicle in the Currie area of the Capital on Wednesday afternoon and they received a call from a concerned member of the public.
After stopping the driver, officers carried out a drug wipe test and the driver is said to have tested positive for having cannabis in their system.
The driver will be reported depending on the results from the blood sample.
A spokesperson for Road Policing Scotland said: “Edinburgh Road Police stopped a vehicle in Currie after a call from a member of the public concerned that the driver had been smoking cannabis. A positive drug wipe later and the driver was arrested and will be reported pending the results from the blood sample.”