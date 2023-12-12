West Lothian crime: Thieves steal personal items in spree of 'linked' break-ins at homes
Thieves broke into homes in West Lothian and stole personal items and damaged furniture.
Detectives are appealing for information after the break-ins at three homes, which saw one brave homeowner confront the thieves.
Three incidents were reported on Monday, December 11, with two taking place in Livingston and one in Blackburn. Police said enquiries are ongoing but are treating the incidents as “linked”.
The first incident happened at Foxknowe Place in Livingston sometime between 3.50pm and approximately 4.50pm. Detectives said entry was forced to the property and personal items stolen as well as furniture damaged.
Later that day two men forced entry at a property on Lochbank around 5.30pm but later fled the property after being confronted by the occupant. Nothing was stolen.
The third incident happened at a property on Pinewood Place in Blackburn around 7.30pm on the same date. Entry was forced to the house but again nothing was stolen.
Officers are working to identify three men linked to the three incidents. One is described as being roughly 18 to 25-years-old, 6ft 1in tall with light coloured eyes. He was wearing dark clothing and spoke with a local accent.
Another is described as being roughly 18 to 25-years-old, 6ft tall with light coloured eyes. He was wearing dark clothing and spoke with a local accent. Officers are also to keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a white hatchback style car in the area of any of the incidents.
Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair, of Livingston Police Station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and while we will keep an open mind, we are treating them as linked.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have information or who believes they have seen anything at any of the three addresses. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from any of the areas."
“Please call 101, quoting incident 2472 of 11 December with any information, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”