Police are working to identify three men linked to the break-ins.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thieves broke into homes in West Lothian and stole personal items and damaged furniture.

Detectives are appealing for information after the break-ins at three homes, which saw one brave homeowner confront the thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three incidents were reported on Monday, December 11, with two taking place in Livingston and one in Blackburn. Police said enquiries are ongoing but are treating the incidents as “linked”.

Detectives are treating the break-ins as linked

The first incident happened at Foxknowe Place in Livingston sometime between 3.50pm and approximately 4.50pm. Detectives said entry was forced to the property and personal items stolen as well as furniture damaged.

Later that day two men forced entry at a property on Lochbank around 5.30pm but later fled the property after being confronted by the occupant. Nothing was stolen.

The third incident happened at a property on Pinewood Place in Blackburn around 7.30pm on the same date. Entry was forced to the house but again nothing was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are working to identify three men linked to the three incidents. One is described as being roughly 18 to 25-years-old, 6ft 1in tall with light coloured eyes. He was wearing dark clothing and spoke with a local accent.

Another is described as being roughly 18 to 25-years-old, 6ft tall with light coloured eyes. He was wearing dark clothing and spoke with a local accent. Officers are also to keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a white hatchback style car in the area of any of the incidents.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair, of Livingston Police Station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and while we will keep an open mind, we are treating them as linked.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have information or who believes they have seen anything at any of the three addresses. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from any of the areas."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad