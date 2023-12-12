Edinburgh crime: Five men charged in connection with Edinburgh Academy abuse between 1968 and 1992
and live on Freeview channel 276
Five men, aged between 69 and 90, have been arrested and charged in connection with non-recent abuse incidents at Edinburgh Academy.
The abuse is alleged to have taken place at the school between 1968 and 1992. Officers said that a sixth man, aged 74, will also be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Colin Moffat said: “We would like to thank everyone who has come forward and assisted our enquiries to date. While the investigation of child abuse, particularly non-recent offences, can be complex and challenging, anyone who reports this type of crime can be assured that we will listen and we will investigate all reports, no matter when those offences occurred or who committed them.”
Detective Inspector Moffat added: “If you have suffered abuse, or you know anyone who may have been the victim of child abuse then please call Police Scotland on 101.”