Edinburgh crime: Woman, 31, reported after two-vehicle crash that left busy Edinburgh road closed for two hours
A woman has been reported for alleged road traffic offences after a two-vehicle smash in Edinburgh.
Police were called to the scene of the collison, which ocurred at the junction between Milton Road West and Duddingston Road West, at around 1.05pm on Saturday, December 9.
No one required hospital treatment but a 31-year-old woman was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05 pm on Saturday, 9 December 2023, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash at the junction between Milton Road West and Duddingston Road West, Edinburgh. No person required hospital treatment.
“A 31-year-old woman is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences. The road was opened around 3pm.”