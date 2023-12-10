Crash at busy Edinburgh junction saw road closed for almost two hours on Saturday

A woman has been reported for alleged road traffic offences after a two-vehicle smash in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the scene of the collison, which ocurred at the junction between Milton Road West and Duddingston Road West, at around 1.05pm on Saturday, December 9.

No one required hospital treatment but a 31-year-old woman was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A woman has been reported in connection with alleged road traffic offences after a two-vehicle smash in Edinburgh. Photo: Google Street View

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05 pm on Saturday, 9 December 2023, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash at the junction between Milton Road West and Duddingston Road West, Edinburgh. No person required hospital treatment.