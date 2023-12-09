News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: Police swoop on 'disturbance' in residential street with man, 37, arrested

A man has been arrested following an early-morning disturbance
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th Dec 2023, 12:14 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT
A man has been arrested in relation to an early-morning incident on a residential street in Midlothian.

Police swooped on Old School Crescent in Maryfield, Dalkeith, at 5.20am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20am on Saturday, 9 December, officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the Old School Crescent area of Maryfield, Dalkeith.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”