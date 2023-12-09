Midlothian crime: Police swoop on 'disturbance' in residential street with man, 37, arrested
A man has been arrested following an early-morning disturbance
Police swooped on Old School Crescent in Maryfield, Dalkeith, at 5.20am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20am on Saturday, 9 December, officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the Old School Crescent area of Maryfield, Dalkeith.
“A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”