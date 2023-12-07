Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Edinburgh have launched an investigation after an elderly couple were robbed in the city centre by teenagers ‘dressed in black’.

Witnesses say the man and woman were attacked by two teenagers in South St Andrew Street at around 8.20pm on Wednesday, with the pair having made off with the man’s rucksack. The incident occurred outside a number of restaurants near the junction at West Register Street.

Police are now hoping to trace the victims and are urging them to come forward. They said a number of witnesses and bystanders are reported to have helped the couple, however the pair have not been traced and no reported incident has come directly to police from the victims.

An elderly couple in Edinburgh’s city centre were assaulted and robbed by two men on Wednesday, 6 December at around 8.20pm

Officers are reviewing available CCTV in the area and are asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward. The suspects are described as being in their mid to late teens and were dressed in black clothing at the time of the attack. Police said they may have fled in the direction of Waverley Steps following the assault.

Acting Detective Sergeant Mike Campbell from Gayfield CID said: “This incident happened in a busy area at the junction of St Andrew Square and West Register Street, outside a number of restaurants. It is imperative we trace the couple involved to ensure their welfare and I would ask them to get in touch with police. The suspects are reported to have been aged in their mid to late teens, dressed all in black, and may have left the scene in the area towards Waverley Steps.”

Detective Sergeant Campbell added: “I’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or possibly the suspects leaving the area with a rucksack along Princes St towards Waverley Station, to get in touch.”