Traffic camera comes back into action – with new protection from anti-climb paint after two vandal attacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh council is to use ‘anti-climb paint’ to deter vandals from targeting a bus gate camera damaged twice in as many months.

The camera, set up as part of Corstorphine’s controversial Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) scheme, was cut down in July and then had one of its wires snipped last month after being reinstated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now been confirmed it will go live again from next Friday, October 20. However, initially drivers who enter St John’s Road from Manse Road outwith the permitted times will only be issued with a warning notice rather than a fine, with enforcement recommencing after a week. And in response to complaints from locals about poor signage explaining when the bus gate is operational, this will be “refreshed” to increase awareness, whilst letters will be sent to every resident within the LTN.

The bus gate at Manse Road, part of the Corstorphine LTN measures, will be back in operation from Friday, October 20.

Following the vandalism of the camera, which police are investigating, the pole it is attached to will be covered with anti-climb paint – a thick, greasy substance also known anti-vandal paint – and CCTV will also monitor the spot in a bid to catch anyone targeting it again.

Transport convener Scott Arthur said: “The purpose of this bus gate is to reduce traffic short-cutting through the area on its way to somewhere else, and once it’s operational again it will help to create a safer, more relaxed environment for everyone as part of Corstorphine Connections road safety trial.

“We’ve already heard from residents who have found it helpful for their day-to-day journeys. I appreciate that it is inconvenient for some local residents, but the trial aims to strike the right balance between that and improving road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad