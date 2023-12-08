Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children as young as 12 are among 27 people who have been charged in connection with Bonfire Night riots in Edinburgh.

Police officers and fire crews were attacked while responding to emergency calls in Niddrie, where was significant disorder on November 5.

Police said 26 people were charged with a total of 51 offences following disorder on Bonfire Night, with one other having been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with two charges. Thirty-one of those charges against 15 individuals relate specifically to the disorder in Niddrie.

Scenes from Niddrie on the evening of November 5. Photo: Handout/PA Wire

Two men, aged 29 and 27, have been charged in connection with inciting violence after it was alleged that they filmed the events on mobile phones while encouraging youths to be violent towards police. A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were also charged in connection with supplying fireworks to youths.

The ages of those charged range between 12 and 34 with police having said the majority aged in their mid to late teens.

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said: “The events of bonfire night, especially in the East of the city, were wholly unacceptable. The scenes experienced are not reflective of the Niddrie community as a whole and were acts carried out by a minority. I would like to thank the local communities who have assisted with and supported our enquiries, and thank colleagues and partners who have worked within the investigation team.

“We have had specialist detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department who worked closely with community officers to identify and trace those involved in the disorder. Enforcement is just one area of our work and many months were spent before November engaging with communities and partners in our efforts to keep people safe. These charges show that we will not tolerate criminality and ensure those who are involved in violence and disorder are identified and reported to the relevant authorities.”