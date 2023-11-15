Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have made further arrests following riots broke out on Bonfire Night.

Officers investigating the violent disorder in the Niddrie area have arrested a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who have been charged with fireworks offences. They have since been released and due to appear in court at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were also both arrested and charged with culpable and reckless conduct and being in possession of a weapon. The 18-year-old will appear in court at a later date and the 13-year-old was reported to the relevant authorities. Police say fourteen others have also been identified for the disorder in the Edinburgh area, and work is ongoing to establish the identities of others.

Scenes from Niddrie on the evening of November 5. Photo: Handout/PA Wire

The events on November 5 saw chaotic scenes unfold when large groups of youths targeted vehicles, buildings and police officers with fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles. There were similar scenes in Glasgow, and police say a 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault and being in possession of a weapon. Two men, aged 16 and 17, were also arrested and charged with assault. Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police made two arrests on November 5 and have now arrested a further seven people bringing the total to nine. Police added that 21 officers across Edinburgh and Glasgow suffered injuries whilst responding to the disorder.

Police have now launched a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) for both Edinburgh and Glasgow that allows members of the public to send information including videos and images directly to the police to assist enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, Gold Commander for Operation Moonbeam said: “We are continuing our enquiries into the significant disorder we experienced on bonfire night. These arrests are just the start, and we expect to make more in the coming weeks. We took a robust stance, and I am proud of the courage, discipline and professionalism that officers showed in the face of the violence that night.

“A number of our officers sustained minor physical injuries, however we are also aware of the mental impact that dealing with such significant levels of violence can have and will continue to support all officers affected. Nobody deserves to be injured in this way for doing their job. An emergency worker is also someone’s son, daughter, husband or wife.”