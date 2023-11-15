Police and ambulance crews raced to Calder Road , which is also part of the A71, at around 1.05pm on Tuesday and the road was closed in both directions. Images taken at the scene showed a major emergency services presence in the area with a police cordon blocking off the road.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died. We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash to please come forward. If you have any information, or potential dashcam footage, which could assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1457 of November 14.”