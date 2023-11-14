Drivers are facing delays in the Saughton area with queueing traffic on A71 Calder Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Edinburgh have been urged to avoid Calder Road which is partially closed due to a police incident.

The road was closed in both directions shortly before 2pm but traffic heading into the city (eastbound) has since been reinstated. Westbound traffic along Calder Road between Sighthill roundabout and the Longstone Road remains closed. Chesser Avenue at Gorgie Road is also now open with one lane closure in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers continue to face delays on Saughton Road, Longstone Road and Murrayburn Road, where traffic is building. Police have asked people to avoid the area.

Calder Road is closed in both directions from Longstone Road to Sighthill Roundabout. Police are in attendance

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Due to an ongoing police incident, Calder Road is closed between Sighthill roundabout and the Longstone roundabout. Please avoid the area."

Eyewitnesses said there is a major emergency services operation under way with "police everywhere." One person also said a police tent has been erected at the scene.Images taken at the scene show traffic at a standstill on Calder Road, which has been taped off. Police vehicles and ambulances are in attendance.

Several Lothian Bus services were affected with diversions in place but it is understood regular services have now been reinstated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1.15pm to attend an incident on Calder Road in Edinburgh. We dispatched two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and our trauma team to the scene, with our first resource arriving within two minutes.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, police were called to Calder Road, Edinburgh, following a report of concern for a person.”