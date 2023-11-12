DC Sives has been described as a ‘forever kind and helpful officer’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police officer who returned to service after retirement and raised thousands of pounds for charity is to be recognised a year after his death.

Colleagues said detective constable Glen Sives from Dalkeith, who passed away last November, will “forever leave a positive impact” on the community he served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recognition of his efforts he is up for an award at a policing national ceremony.

DC Glen Sives is shortlisted for an award

After his retirement, DC Sives returned to work as a public station assistant and frequently raised money for charities including the Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital. He has been shortlisted at this year’s Scottish Police Federation Awards in the Community Commitment category.

Colleagues said the post-humous nomination would be a comfort to his wife Angela and daughter Holly, as well as a fitting commemoration of his service to the force.

DC Sives held a number of roles within Police Scotland and the legacy Lothian and Borders force, including special constable, ICT training staff, police constable and detective constable.Inspector David MacMillan, who made the nomination, said: “I would have loved for Glen to have won this award when he was still alive as this would have been truly fitting and rightful recognition of the significant positive impact Glen had on others. In truth, there was nothing normal about Glen and his work ethic, range of experience and infectious personality that would forever leave a positive impact on the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Glen was the friendliest, most enthusiastic and forever kind and helpful officer I have had the absolute pleasure to know and call a friend. This sentiment is echoed by the hundreds of officers and support staff Glen helped throughout his extensive and experienced service.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh constable Christopher Pemberton has been nominated in the Cops’ Cop of the Year category for his contributions to policing and beyond. Having served the force for 21 years, colleagues said his appetite for the job and for sharing his wisdom with others has never waned.

DC Sives and PC Pemberton are among 20 officers to have been shortlisted for the SPF’s annual awards across five categories: Team Bravery, Individual Bravery, Community

Commitment, Unsung Hero and Cops’ Cop of the Year.