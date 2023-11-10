Edinburgh man appears in court In connection with alleged vehicle thefts worth more than £650,000
An Edinburgh man has appeared in court on petition in connection with vehicle thefts worth more than £650,000.
Bradley Cairns appeared in the dock from custody during the private hearing at the capital’s sheriff court yesterday, Thursday, November 9. Cairns, 28, faced allegations including 49 charges of motor vehicle theft and to driving a vehicle having been previously disqualified. He is also accused of two charges of theft by housebreaking and one offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Cairns, whose address was only given as Edinburgh, made no plea and was remanded in custody. He is expected to be appear back at the city centre court within eight days.
The court appearance follows a specialised Police Scotland operation where plain clothes officers from the motorcycle crime initiative Operation Soteria raided two properties in the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.
Police revealed the charges against the accused man involve the alleged theft of 48 motorcycles and four cars worth a total of over £650,000.