Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh man has appeared in court on petition in connection with vehicle thefts worth more than £650,000.

Bradley Cairns appeared in the dock from custody during the private hearing at the capital’s sheriff court yesterday, Thursday, November 9. Cairns, 28, faced allegations including 49 charges of motor vehicle theft and to driving a vehicle having been previously disqualified. He is also accused of two charges of theft by housebreaking and one offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cairns, whose address was only given as Edinburgh, made no plea and was remanded in custody. He is expected to be appear back at the city centre court within eight days.

Bradley Cairns appeared in the dock from custody during the private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 9.

The court appearance follows a specialised Police Scotland operation where plain clothes officers from the motorcycle crime initiative Operation Soteria raided two properties in the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.