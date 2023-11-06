Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a massive gang of teenagers in Niddrie launched fireworks and petrol bombs at police officers on Bonfire Night.

Officers dressed in riot gear lined up as the group aimed fireworks and petrol bombs at their feet. A number of officers are said to have suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, which police said involved around 50 teenagers.

Emergency services were called to the area shortly before 5pm after they received reports of projectiles having been thrown at vehicles and buildings. But the group’s behaviour is said to have escalated after officers arrived on the scene, with uniformed officers and public order officers having been attacked.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “The overwhelming majority of Scotland enjoyed Bonfire Night safely and responsibly, but once again, a minority of individuals have been responsible for an unacceptable and frankly, disgusting level of disorder that left communities alarmed and police officers injured. We took learning from last year’s operation and enhanced the level of Public Order resources available to local policing divisions to ensure we could get these assets into locations they were needed quicker, providing a more robust response to criminal incidents.

“The lower levels of disorder experienced in other parts of the country demonstrates that this approach was the correct one. Our partnership work ensured that there was a reduction in damage to public property and that, overall, the emergency services and wider communities were better protected. However, the violent nature of the situation witnessed in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh is extremely concerning, not least because it is believed young people were being actively encouraged and coordinated by adults to target officers while they carried out their duties."