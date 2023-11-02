Edinburgh fireworks 2023: Hopetoun House fireworks and bonfire night cancelled due to heavy rainfall
A fireworks and bonfire spectacular due to take place at Hopetoun House this Saturday has been cancelled, due to severe weather.
Organisers said that they were forced to cancel the hugely popular event due to the effects of Storm Ciaran and the heavy rainfall which has left Edinburgh and parts of Scotland deluged. It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy and persistent rain in the Capital on Thursday and Friday.
Revellers were told on Thursday afternoon that the conditions meant that the estate grounds would not be in a ‘viable condition’ to host large gatherings. Some expressed their disappointment at the news with one suggesting they had difficulties getting refunds on booking fees from citizen booking agents.
But organisers stressed that they have ‘worked hard to deliver alternative options’ and will contact customers with details.
The annual event, due to take place on Saturday November, 5 would have been the 12th annual fireworks extravaganza at the historic house in South Queensferry on the outskirts of Edinburgh. The 'Night At The Movies' edition was billed as featuring fireworks set to film scores and all time classic movie songs with fairground attractions, as well as food and drink.
A post on social media said: “Due to unexpected circumstances beyond our control - Storm Ciaran and the associated significant rainfall - the estate grounds at Hopetoun are not in a viable condition to host large gatherings of people. Sadly, that means that we are not able to proceed with our annual Hopetoun Fireworks and Bonfire night this Saturday, November 4. We understand that this will be very disappointing news, however, we have worked hard to deliver alternative options for you and will be in touch directly via the ticketing platform to update you on these options. Thank you for your support and understanding.”
Organisers 21CC Group Ltd have been contacted for comment.