West Lothian crime: Man and woman taken to hospital as police rush to the scene of 'disturbance'
Two people have been rushed to hospital following a disturbance in West Lothian on Friday evening.
Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh Road area of Bathgate at around 7.45pm, before and a man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.45pm on Friday, 8 December, 2023, to a report of a disturbance in the Edinburgh Road area of Bathgate.
“Emergency services attended and two people, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”