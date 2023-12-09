Police say there was a ‘disturbance’ in the Edinburgh Road area

Two people have been rushed to hospital following a disturbance in West Lothian on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh Road area of Bathgate at around 7.45pm, before and a man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.45pm on Friday, 8 December, 2023, to a report of a disturbance in the Edinburgh Road area of Bathgate.

“Emergency services attended and two people, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.