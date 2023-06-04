A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital following a serious assault in West Lothian on Saturday.

The incident happened around 4pm in the Meadow Park area of Bathgate, where hundreds of people were enjoying the Gala Day celebrations.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are now ltrying to trace a man in connection with the incident who was seen leaving in the direction of Glasgow Road.

He’s described as white, 20-30 years old, with stubble and short dark hair which is shaved at the sides. He was wearing a grey Nike top which had yellow shoulders and arms with a pink tick logo and matching shorts.

Detective Inspector Graham Garvie said: “The area was busy at the time as there was a gala day ongoing and I know people will have witnessed what happened.

“I’m appealing to them, anyone who has information about the incident or anyone who recognises the description of the man we’re keen to trace, to contact us.

“I’d also like to reassure the public that this appears to have been an isolated incident. However, officers are carrying out regular patrols of the area and anyone with concerns should speak to police, call 101 or, in the case of an emergency, 999.”