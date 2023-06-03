A portal has been set up for people to submit information in relation to the death of a man in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the scene of a major disturbance on Leith Street, near the Omni Centre, at around 7:45pm on Friday (June 2).

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died. His death is being treated as unexplained.

A 30-year-old man died and another man was taken to hospital following a disturbance in Edinburgh City centre on Friday. Photo: BBC

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on a minor assault charge in connection with the incident.

She is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Extensive enquiries are continuing and we have set up a link to our Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) that allows members of the public to send information directly to the public.

The MIPP can be accessed here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Enquiries have so far revealed a number of people were involved in the disturbance, and a 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and officers will be in the area working on this investigation.

"The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we are encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance to get in touch.

"We have set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to us.

"Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry can also send this via this link.

"You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 4094 of 2 June, 2023.