West Lothian crime: Golf clubs and other items worth around £16,000 stolen from premises during break in

Police appealing for witnesses after high-value theft on Thursday evening
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

Golf clubs were among the items stolen during a break in at a premises in West Lothian.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened on Thursday June 1, at a premises near Dechmont Roundabout, Uphill.

The items taken are believed to have an estimated value of around £16,000.

Golf clubs were among the items stolen during a break in at a premises near Dechmont Roundabout, Uphill.
Detective Constable Emma Thacker said: “Enquiries are continuing into this high-value theft and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything around this time to come forward.

“If you saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area, including any suspicious vehicles, please contact police immediately.

“We encourage any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage which may assist in our enquiries to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4773 of 1 June, 2023.

Alternatively, you can give your information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can remain anonymous.

