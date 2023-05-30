The 58-year-old was arrested after a blue Dacia car collided with a bus at around 9pm on Wednesday, May 24, near Piershill Square West.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 58-year-old man arrested and charged following a road traffic incident which happened around 9.10pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the Jocks Lodge area of Edinburgh. The incident involved a bus and a blue Dacia car. He was traced at the time. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”