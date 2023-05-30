News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Edinburgh crash: 58-year-old man charged over Jock's Lodge collision involving bus and car

Man charged after collision between bus and car in Edinburgh
By Ian Swanson
Published 30th May 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:48 BST

A man has been charged after a crash involving a bus and a car in Edinburgh’s Jock’s Lodge area.

The 58-year-old was arrested after a blue Dacia car collided with a bus at around 9pm on Wednesday, May 24, near Piershill Square West.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 58-year-old man arrested and charged following a road traffic incident which happened around 9.10pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the Jocks Lodge area of Edinburgh. The incident involved a bus and a blue Dacia car. He was traced at the time. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Police say a man has been charged over a road traffic incident at Jock's Lodge on May 24.Police say a man has been charged over a road traffic incident at Jock's Lodge on May 24.
Police say a man has been charged over a road traffic incident at Jock's Lodge on May 24.
Most Popular

Edinburgh crash: Two people taken to hospital after rush-hour collision between two vehicles at The Wisp