Two people were taken to hospital after a rush-hour crash in Edinburgh.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened around 5.30pm on Monday at The Wisp in the south-east of the city. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident., but reopened shortly afterwards.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles at The Wisp in Edinburgh shortly after 5.30pm on Monday, 29 May. 23. Two people have been taken to hospital.”