Edinburgh crash: Two people taken to hospital after rush-hour collision between two vehicles at The Wisp

Road closed as emergency services deal with crash
By Ian Swanson
Published 30th May 2023, 08:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:34 BST

Two people were taken to hospital after a rush-hour crash in Edinburgh.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened around 5.30pm on Monday at The Wisp in the south-east of the city. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident., but reopened shortly afterwards.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles at The Wisp in Edinburgh shortly after 5.30pm on Monday, 29 May. 23. Two people have been taken to hospital.”

The crash happened at The Wisp at around 5.30pm on Monday. Picture: Google Streetview.The crash happened at The Wisp at around 5.30pm on Monday. Picture: Google Streetview.
The crash happened at The Wisp at around 5.30pm on Monday. Picture: Google Streetview.
