Andrew Hamilton, 58, was reported missing from Armadale, after disappearing from his home address on Wednesday, May 31. Police issued an urgent appeal for information, and said they had “growing concerns for his welfare”. Officers confirmed that Andrew was traced this afternoon, June 2, on social media. They wrote: “We can confirm that Andrew Hamilton, 58, who had been reported missing in the Armadale area has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”