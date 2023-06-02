News you can trust since 1873
Urgent search halted after missing man from Armadale traced
By Anna Bryan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 19:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 19:55 BST

A missing man from West Lothian has been found safe and well.

Andrew Hamilton, 58, was reported missing from Armadale, after disappearing from his home address on Wednesday, May 31. Police issued an urgent appeal for information, and said they had “growing concerns for his welfare”. Officers confirmed that Andrew was traced this afternoon, June 2, on social media. They wrote: “We can confirm that Andrew Hamilton, 58, who had been reported missing in the Armadale area has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”

Andrew Hamilton, 58, has been traced after being reported missing from Armadale, West Lothian.Andrew Hamilton, 58, has been traced after being reported missing from Armadale, West Lothian.
