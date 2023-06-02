Concerns are growing for a missing man from West Lothian, who has not been seen for two days.

Andrew Hamilton, 58, has not been seen since Wednesday, May 31. He was last seen leaving his home in Armadale at some time between 5pm and 6pm and there have been no sightings of Andrew since. Police now say there are “growing concerns for his welfare”.

Andrew is described by officers as white, 6ft and of a slim build. They added that he has short grey hair and a fair complexion and he is said to speak with a local accent. When last seen, Andrew was wearing a t-shirt of unknown colour, blue denim shorts with a ripped design to the front, black and Puma trainers. Police said he is known to wear black-rimmed glasses.

