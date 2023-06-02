News you can trust since 1873
Andrew Hamilton: West Lothian police grow concerned for welfare of missing Armadale man

There have been no sightings of the missing man
Anna Bryan
Anna Bryan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:52 BST

Concerns are growing for a missing man from West Lothian, who has not been seen for two days.

Andrew Hamilton, 58, has not been seen since Wednesday, May 31. He was last seen leaving his home in Armadale at some time between 5pm and 6pm and there have been no sightings of Andrew since. Police now say there are “growing concerns for his welfare”.

Andrew is described by officers as white, 6ft and of a slim build. They added that he has short grey hair and a fair complexion and he is said to speak with a local accent. When last seen, Andrew was wearing a t-shirt of unknown colour, blue denim shorts with a ripped design to the front, black and Puma trainers. Police said he is known to wear black-rimmed glasses.

Andrew Hamilton, 58, has been reported missing from the Armadale area of West Lothian.Andrew Hamilton, 58, has been reported missing from the Armadale area of West Lothian.
Officers are urging anyone who may have seen Andrew, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3374 of 01/06/2023.