Midlothian crime: Man rushed to hospital and another charged after disturbance outside pub
A 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an incident outside a pub in Midlothian on Friday evening.
The incident, understood to have taken place outside The Dean Tavern on Main Street in Newtongrange, led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Friday, 2 June, 2023, police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Main Street area of Newtongrange.
“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”