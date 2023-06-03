A 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an incident outside a pub in Midlothian on Friday evening.

The incident, understood to have taken place outside The Dean Tavern on Main Street in Newtongrange, led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Friday, 2 June, 2023, police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Main Street area of Newtongrange.

“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.