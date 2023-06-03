News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: Man rushed to hospital and another charged after disturbance outside pub

Officers were called to the Main Street area of Newtongrange on Friday night
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 14:49 BST

A 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an incident outside a pub in Midlothian on Friday evening.

The incident, understood to have taken place outside The Dean Tavern on Main Street in Newtongrange, led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Friday, 2 June, 2023, police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Main Street area of Newtongrange.

A 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an incident outside a pub in Midlothian on Friday evening.
“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

