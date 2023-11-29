News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh police share picture as ‘not cool’ driver spotted ‘in middle of road’ with frozen window

Police said driver was hit with fine for not clearing their windows
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:16 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:17 GMT
Edinburgh police caught a motorist driving “in the middle of the road” with frozen windows – and described their actions as “not cool”.

Officers in south west Edinburgh said the driver was stopped on Tuesday morning in Hailesland. A £50 fine was issued.

It comes just days after police issued a warning to drivers to properly clear windscreens and windows before driving in colder weather.

Edinburgh police caught a motorist driving “in the middle of the road” with frozen windows. Photo: Police ScotlandEdinburgh police caught a motorist driving “in the middle of the road” with frozen windows. Photo: Police Scotland
Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Police Scotland said: “It seems not everyone saw our post yesterday.

“Driver stopped in Hailesland this morning by Wester Hailes Team 5 Response officers. Windscreen not cleared and driving in the middle of the road. Not cool. Could you see pedestrians or traffic? £50 fine issued.”