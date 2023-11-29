Edinburgh police share picture as ‘not cool’ driver spotted ‘in middle of road’ with frozen window

Police said driver was hit with fine for not clearing their windows

Edinburgh police caught a motorist driving “in the middle of the road” with frozen windows – and described their actions as “not cool”.

Officers in south west Edinburgh said the driver was stopped on Tuesday morning in Hailesland. A £50 fine was issued.

It comes just days after police issued a warning to drivers to properly clear windscreens and windows before driving in colder weather.

Edinburgh police caught a motorist driving “in the middle of the road” with frozen windows. Photo: Police Scotland

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Police Scotland said: “It seems not everyone saw our post yesterday.