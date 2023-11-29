Edinburgh police share picture as ‘not cool’ driver spotted ‘in middle of road’ with frozen window
Edinburgh police caught a motorist driving “in the middle of the road” with frozen windows – and described their actions as “not cool”.
Officers in south west Edinburgh said the driver was stopped on Tuesday morning in Hailesland. A £50 fine was issued.
It comes just days after police issued a warning to drivers to properly clear windscreens and windows before driving in colder weather.
Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Police Scotland said: “It seems not everyone saw our post yesterday.
“Driver stopped in Hailesland this morning by Wester Hailes Team 5 Response officers. Windscreen not cleared and driving in the middle of the road. Not cool. Could you see pedestrians or traffic? £50 fine issued.”