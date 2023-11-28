Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A peregrine falcon has been found dead in an illegal trap close in woodland on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

And police are appealing for anyone who has information or saw anything suspicious to come forward. The peregrine, a protected species, was found around 100 yards from a public path on the edge of a small woodland south of Wester Bavelaw, near Balerno, on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland wildlife crime officer, Detective Constable Daniel Crilley, said: “This protected bird was found in a baited pole trap that is illegal. Peregrine falcons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and forensic tests are being done as part of our ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

Peregrine falcons are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act. Picture: Paul Chappells.