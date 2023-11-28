Edinburgh crime: Peregrine falcon found dead in illegal trap in woodland near Balerno
A peregrine falcon has been found dead in an illegal trap close in woodland on the outskirts of Edinburgh.
And police are appealing for anyone who has information or saw anything suspicious to come forward. The peregrine, a protected species, was found around 100 yards from a public path on the edge of a small woodland south of Wester Bavelaw, near Balerno, on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Police Scotland wildlife crime officer, Detective Constable Daniel Crilley, said: “This protected bird was found in a baited pole trap that is illegal. Peregrine falcons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and forensic tests are being done as part of our ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances.
“We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has information that could help pour investigation to get in touch. If you can help please contact us via 101, quoting incident number 1376 of Friday, 24 November, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”