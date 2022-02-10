Balerno’s name comes from the Scottish Gaelic phrase ‘Baile Àirneach’, which means ‘town of the hawthorns’ – referring to the trees that grow locally.

There is evidence of human habitation in Balhernoch, or Balernach, as it was first know, dating back to the late 13th century, but it wasn’t until the 18th century that the area was substantially developed.

Prior to that the main building in the area was the 17th century Malleny House, which is now owned by the National Trust for Scotland.

The village’s location on the Water of Leith and its Bravelaw Burn tributary, made it a popular sport for industry, with many flax, snuff and paper mills being built there.

The Balerno Bank Paper Mill was the last to close in the early 1990s.

After the First World War there were multiple new house building projects in Balerno, with residential property use soon dwarfing the industrial.

Its popularity as a place to live grew when the Caledonian Railway built the Balerno line, connecting the village to the centre of Edinburgh.

The railway closed in 1943, with the goods station becoming the site of Balerno Community High School in 1983, which takes children from Dean Park Primary School

Balerno is also home to Red Moss – a rare sphagnum bog that has been designation a Site of Special Scientific Interest and is managed by the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

Here are 18 pictures to take you back to Balerno in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. Reigning monarch Gala Queen Carol Barnard at the Balerno and Currie Children's Gala Association dance in February 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Running on empty A near-empty Harelaw Reservoir above Balerno during a drought in 1950. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. It's time to party The staff of the Dr Barnardos Home enjoying a party at Balerno's Ravelrig House. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. No way out Eight foot snow drifts block Old Lanark Road, near Balerno, in February 1955. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales