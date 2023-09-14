News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Edinburgh for sale: Rustic exterior of converted Currie steading belies the modern interiors

Edinburgh converted steading with modern interior
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 14th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The rustic exterior of this converted steading in Currie belies the magnificently modern, airy rooms inside, with the property currently available at offers over £385,000.

This truly one of a kind three bedroom end-terraced converted steading at 12 Currievale Farm is presented in true walk-in condition. The property also benefits from an electric heating system and double glazing throughout.

To book a viewing appointment at this impressive Edinburgh property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.

The bright and spacious open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with a log burner, triple-aspect outlook, beautifully exposed original brickwork, floor spotlights and Velux windows.

1. Open plan

The bright and spacious open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with a log burner, triple-aspect outlook, beautifully exposed original brickwork, floor spotlights and Velux windows. Photo: Neilsons

Photo Sales
Within a short walk from Curriehill Station while being situated close to excellent amenities and other transport links, this property makes for an ideal purchase for professionals as well as growing families.

2. 12 Currievale Farm, Currie

Within a short walk from Curriehill Station while being situated close to excellent amenities and other transport links, this property makes for an ideal purchase for professionals as well as growing families. Photo: Neilsons

Photo Sales
The fully-fitted modern kitchen space comes with a range of integrated white goods and breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

The fully-fitted modern kitchen space comes with a range of integrated white goods and breakfast bar. Photo: Neilsons

Photo Sales
The property's large lounge area comes with a rustic log burner in this bright and airy space.

4. Lounge

The property's large lounge area comes with a rustic log burner in this bright and airy space. Photo: Neilsons

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh