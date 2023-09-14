Edinburgh for sale: Rustic exterior of converted Currie steading belies the modern interiors
The rustic exterior of this converted steading in Currie belies the magnificently modern, airy rooms inside, with the property currently available at offers over £385,000.
This truly one of a kind three bedroom end-terraced converted steading at 12 Currievale Farm is presented in true walk-in condition. The property also benefits from an electric heating system and double glazing throughout.
To book a viewing appointment at this impressive Edinburgh property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.
