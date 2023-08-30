News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: House in Trinity with 5 bedrooms, cinema room and large garden

Impressive Edinburgh home for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:14 BST

A stunning five-bedroom house complete with its own cinema room has gone on sale in the Capital for almost £1million.

The semi-detached townhouse at 190 Ferry Road in Trinity’s conservation area includes a new Shaker-inspired kitchen, as well as five reception rooms. The property also benefits from a dressing room, four washrooms, an extension and generous garden space.

To view this property, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 2993.

This exclusive semi-detached townhouse in highly sought-after Trinity is a traditional C-listed building (circa 1860), which has a massive footprint of 3,704 square feet, comprising five reception rooms, four washrooms, and five bedrooms – all presented to exceptionally high standards. This townhouse has been extended and upgraded to provide a wealth of high-end accommodation. With its Tudor Gothic façade, this family home is impressive from the outset. Inside, the front door opens to a vestibule and reception hall, laid with classic Victorian floor tiles. Brimming with character and generous storage, it is an unforgettable welcome.

1. 190 Ferry Road, Trinity

This exclusive semi-detached townhouse in highly sought-after Trinity is a traditional C-listed building (circa 1860), which has a massive footprint of 3,704 square feet, comprising five reception rooms, four washrooms, and five bedrooms – all presented to exceptionally high standards. This townhouse has been extended and upgraded to provide a wealth of high-end accommodation. With its Tudor Gothic façade, this family home is impressive from the outset. Inside, the front door opens to a vestibule and reception hall, laid with classic Victorian floor tiles. Brimming with character and generous storage, it is an unforgettable welcome.

This townhouse has been extended and upgraded to provide a wealth of high-end accommodation. The large rear garden is an idyllic haven that has been carefully landscaped with the entire family in mind.

2. Luxury living

This townhouse has been extended and upgraded to provide a wealth of high-end accommodation. The large rear garden is an idyllic haven that has been carefully landscaped with the entire family in mind.

The property benefits from this cinema room, which provides a casual setting for watching movies.

3. Movie time

The property benefits from this cinema room, which provides a casual setting for watching movies.

Fronted by a southeast-facing bay window, the living room is the place to relax. It enjoys soothing décor, highlighted by ornate cornice work, and is framed by an imposing mantelpiece inset with a log-burning stove.

4. Living room

Fronted by a southeast-facing bay window, the living room is the place to relax. It enjoys soothing décor, highlighted by ornate cornice work, and is framed by an imposing mantelpiece inset with a log-burning stove.

