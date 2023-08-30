1 . 190 Ferry Road, Trinity

This exclusive semi-detached townhouse in highly sought-after Trinity is a traditional C-listed building (circa 1860), which has a massive footprint of 3,704 square feet, comprising five reception rooms, four washrooms, and five bedrooms – all presented to exceptionally high standards. This townhouse has been extended and upgraded to provide a wealth of high-end accommodation. With its Tudor Gothic façade, this family home is impressive from the outset. Inside, the front door opens to a vestibule and reception hall, laid with classic Victorian floor tiles. Brimming with character and generous storage, it is an unforgettable welcome. Photo: Gilson Gray