A stunning five-bedroom house complete with its own cinema room has gone on sale in the Capital for almost £1million.
The semi-detached townhouse at 190 Ferry Road in Trinity’s conservation area includes a new Shaker-inspired kitchen, as well as five reception rooms. The property also benefits from a dressing room, four washrooms, an extension and generous garden space.
This exclusive semi-detached townhouse in highly sought-after Trinity is a traditional C-listed building (circa 1860), which has a massive footprint of 3,704 square feet, comprising five reception rooms, four washrooms, and five bedrooms – all presented to exceptionally high standards. This townhouse has been extended and upgraded to provide a wealth of high-end accommodation. With its Tudor Gothic façade, this family home is impressive from the outset. Inside, the front door opens to a vestibule and reception hall, laid with classic Victorian floor tiles. Brimming with character and generous storage, it is an unforgettable welcome. Photo: Gilson Gray
This townhouse has been extended and upgraded to provide a wealth of high-end accommodation. The large rear garden is an idyllic haven that has been carefully landscaped with the entire family in mind. Photo: Gilson Gray
The property benefits from this cinema room, which provides a casual setting for watching movies. Photo: Gilson Gray
Fronted by a southeast-facing bay window, the living room is the place to relax. It enjoys soothing décor, highlighted by ornate cornice work, and is framed by an imposing mantelpiece inset with a log-burning stove. Photo: Gilson Gray