Edinburgh crime: Police hunting man in connection with assault on Edinburgh No.9 bus release CCTV images
and live on Freeview channel 276
CCTV images of a man has been released as police attempt to trace him in relation to an assault in Edinburgh.
The attack took place on board a number 9 bus at Inverleith Gardens at around 4:20pm on Saturday, 9 December, 2023.
The man is described as white, slim build, brown hair and facial hair and aged between 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a dark grey suit with a purple tie.
Constable Rachael McIntyre said: “We are keen to speak to this man, who may be able to assist us with our enquiries. I would encourage him or anyone who may recognise him to contact us as soon as possible”.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2431 of 9 December, 2023. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.