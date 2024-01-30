Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV images of a man has been released as police attempt to trace him in relation to an assault in Edinburgh.

The attack took place on board a number 9 bus at Inverleith Gardens at around 4:20pm on Saturday, 9 December, 2023.

The man is described as white, slim build, brown hair and facial hair and aged between 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a dark grey suit with a purple tie.

Constable Rachael McIntyre said: “We are keen to speak to this man, who may be able to assist us with our enquiries. I would encourage him or anyone who may recognise him to contact us as soon as possible”.