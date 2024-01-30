News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: 35-year-old man taken to hospital following serious assault in Dalkeith town centre

Man arrested following Midlothian incident at the weekend

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Jan 2024, 08:46 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 09:04 GMT
A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital following a serious assault in Dalkeith town centre at the weekend.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the serious assault at South Street, Dalkeith, at around 9.30pm on Saturday, January 27.

Emergency services and police officers attended the scene, and a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance.

The 29-year-old man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

