Midlothian crime: 35-year-old man taken to hospital following serious assault in Dalkeith town centre
Man arrested following Midlothian incident at the weekend
A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital following a serious assault in Dalkeith town centre at the weekend.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the serious assault at South Street, Dalkeith, at around 9.30pm on Saturday, January 27.
Emergency services and police officers attended the scene, and a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance.
The 29-year-old man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.